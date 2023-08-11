Man who shot at arguing couple charged with aggravated assault, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police charged an El Paso man with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officials say he shot at two people.

The shooting happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street just before midnight Wednesday, according to police officials.

Police say that two people, a man and a woman, were arguing in a parking lot. During the fight, investigators say that 22-year-old Taylor Fredrick walked up and told the two people to "shut up." Investigators say the Fredrick fired a handgun, striking the victims' car.

When officers arrived at the scene, officials say that Fredrick tried to run away. Police found him nearby soon after that.

Officers arrested Fredrick and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $150,000 bond.

Police have not provided us with additional details, including information on the motive and the relationship between the suspect and the victims. ABC-7 is working to learn more.