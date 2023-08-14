Skip to Content
El Paso

Search continues for driver involved in pursuit with DPS trooper

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS troopers continue to search for a driver involved in a pursuit Monday morning.

The driver, who was in a black Nissan Titan, tried to avoid a traffic stop near Paisano Drive and Executive Boulevard in West El Paso just before 8 AM. The trooper that tried to stop the Titan turned on his emergency lights and sirens and started to follow the driver.

The trooper reports that the driver caused a minor crash with another car during the chase, which eventually ended at the Sandoval Apartments on Ridge Street. Officials say the trooper chose to stop following the Titan. No one was injured in the crash.

The unidentified driver got away and investigators are still looking for him or her.

DPS officials were not able to give us any other information. ABC-7 continues to search for additional details.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content