Search continues for driver involved in pursuit with DPS trooper

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS troopers continue to search for a driver involved in a pursuit Monday morning.

The driver, who was in a black Nissan Titan, tried to avoid a traffic stop near Paisano Drive and Executive Boulevard in West El Paso just before 8 AM. The trooper that tried to stop the Titan turned on his emergency lights and sirens and started to follow the driver.

The trooper reports that the driver caused a minor crash with another car during the chase, which eventually ended at the Sandoval Apartments on Ridge Street. Officials say the trooper chose to stop following the Titan. No one was injured in the crash.

The unidentified driver got away and investigators are still looking for him or her.

DPS officials were not able to give us any other information. ABC-7 continues to search for additional details.