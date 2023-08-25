New generation taking over family-owned Supreme Laundry and Cleaners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Brett Goldberg is taking over as president of Supreme Laundry and Cleaners. Goldberg is the grandson of one of the company's founders and the son of the current head.

The family-owned business has served El Paso and southern New Mexico for 75 years. It offers retail, commercial, and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning services.

Goldberg has more than ten years of experience in the industry, as well as an MBA from UTEP.

"His leadership will drive the expansion of the company's fifteen retail locations and extend the commercial and industrial laundry services to new horizons in the region," company leadership stated in a recent announcement.

In addition to his involvement in the family business, Goldberg is also an involved member of the El Paso community. He is on the board of the El Paso Holocaust Museum and the YWCA Foundation, and is an involved member of Temple Mt. Sinai.

"Brett's decade-long experience and commitment to excellence make him the ideal

candidate to oversee our expanding retail, commercial, and industrial laundry business," Chairman Howard Goldberg said.

The company started in 1948 with Abe Goldberg and Nathan Diamond. Abe's son, Howard, and his daughter-in-law Mona took over the business and expanded it throughout the Borderland. Now their son, Brett, is heralding in the next generation of leadership.