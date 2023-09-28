Dunkin’ donates $5,000 to El Paso Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dunkin' of El Paso is donating almost $5,000 to El Paso Children's Hospital in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Dunkin' Shine Gold program raised over $670,000 to support childhood cancer patients and survivors.

Participating locations asked customers to donate $2 from July 19 to August 5. Donors received a frree Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation started in 2006. Since then, it has granted over $45 million nationwide in its efforts to support children with cancer and their families.

The foundation presented a check to the El Paso Children's Hospital Thursday morning.