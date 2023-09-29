Franklin High student honored for saving classmate’s life

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Friday, Franklin High School recognized the life-saving efforts of one of its JROTC students.

Scott Spidel is credited with saving another student, AJ, when he experienced a diabetic medical emergency. Franklin High School awarded Scott an Airforce JROTC silver medal of honor for his actions.

Scott told ABC-7 that a few months ago, he and AJ were hanging up posters when AJ had the emergency. In a one-on-one interview with ABC-7, Scott credited his boy scout training for his quick thinking. Also, he said that AJ had recently showed him how his heart monitor works, as well as the inside of his medicine bag.

"If it's someone you love and have known for a long time, then it's not even something that you need to be reminded of, it's just something that you do, and something you want to make sur that you can do," Scott said of his life-saving efforts. "I do love this guy," Scott said as he clapped AJ on the back.

AJ explained that when he started feeling his blood sugar drop he tried to return to class to get the medicine out of his backpack. A school official stopped him, however, because he did not have his school ID. AJ's condition became worse, and that's when Scott had to step up.

"I am very glad that I told him about my condition, because if I hadn't, then I probably wouldn't be where I am today," AJ told ABC-7. I would say that I am very grateful to him. I can't thank him enough."

"I have never had the honor to hand out an award that's this meaningful, for an heroic act, a valorous act," an official affiliated with the Franklin High School Airforce JROTC said during the medal presentation. "This is a first in the history of this program."