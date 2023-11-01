Skip to Content
El Paso

Mayor Oscar Leeser speaks at El Paso Central Business Association luncheon

By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser spoke at the Central Business Association's (CBA) last luncheon of 2023.

The Double Tree Hotel's Franklin Ballroom hosted the event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The CBA describes the luncheon as a chance for members of the El Paso business community to network and engage with one another.

"The event provides a platform for meaningful discussions and the exchange of ideas that will help shape the future of our city," the CBA explained.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content