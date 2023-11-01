Mayor Oscar Leeser speaks at El Paso Central Business Association luncheon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser spoke at the Central Business Association's (CBA) last luncheon of 2023.

The Double Tree Hotel's Franklin Ballroom hosted the event on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The CBA describes the luncheon as a chance for members of the El Paso business community to network and engage with one another.

"The event provides a platform for meaningful discussions and the exchange of ideas that will help shape the future of our city," the CBA explained.