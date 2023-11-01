Medical Center of the Americas Foundation celebrates Melinda and Meyer Marcus Family Innovation Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation renamed its innovation center after the Melinda and Meyer Marcus family. The foundation says it took the step to celebrate the Marcus' generosity and commitment to bettering healthcare in the Borderland.

“Here at the Foundation, we have a laser-focus to accelerate innovation, improve health, and build prosperity in the Borderplex Region," Mylena Walker, Chair of the MCA Foundation said. "This remarkable level of support by the Marcus Family Foundation exemplifies the need for collaborative alliances to fulfill our mission and objectives."

The newly-named Melinda and Meyer Marcus Family Innovation Center provides a place for local leaders to create, collaborate, and unleash their entrepreneurial spirit.

"Providing comprehensive resources such as entrepreneurship training, state-of-the-art biomedical and tech incubator facilities, mentors and expert advisors, and access to funding resources, the center empowers individuals and organizations to turn their ideas into reality, driving economic growth and promoting the development of breakthrough technologies," the MCA Foundation explained.