Bishop of El Paso celebrates All Souls’ Day Mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bishop Mark J. Seitz celebrated All Souls' Day Mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery Thursday.

The Mass started at 10 a.m. and commemorated all those who have died.

"This meaningful event provides an opportunity to remember and pray for our dearly departed loved ones," a spokesperson for the Diocese of El Paso explained.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery is located at 401 South Zaragoza Road in the Lower Valley.

If you missed the Mass and would like to watch it, the Diocese livestreamed the entire event on its Facebook page.