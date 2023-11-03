Police arrest man accused of firing gun in the Cincinnati Entertainment District

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested Ny'Quan Ontario Thames on two counts of discharging a weapon Wednesday.

Police investigators say Thames shot a gun in the Cincinnati Entertainment District in the early morning hours of September 3, 2023.

Police officials say that later that month, investigators were able to link evidence from the shooting to evidence from a separate shooting that happened on June 9, 2023. That other shooting had also happened in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Police did not explain what evidence led them to connect the shooting or how they identified Thames.

Witnesses at the scene of the September 3 shooting told officers that a man with no shirt shot a gun and ran away before officers arrived.

ABC-7 is working to learn more details.