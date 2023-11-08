Local philanthropists donate to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kirk and Judy Robison are donating to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso during the university's Season of Thanks.

The Robisons and the university celebrated the donation with a lunch and a meet and greet with students. The funds will go towards supporting TTUHSC El Paso students.

"The Robisons are philanthropic titans in the community, showing unwavering support for organizations and causes that make a longstanding difference, including TTUHSC El Paso, where Judy serves on the university’s President’s Development Council as an inaugural member following her dedicated support to open a medical school for El Paso," the university explained in a news release. "Together they are steadfast in growing their family business, Pizza Properties Inc., which includes restaurant franchises of Peter Piper Pizza; Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard; and Applebee’s."

The TTUHSC El Paso Season of Thanks is an annual event designed to motivate local philanthropists to donate.