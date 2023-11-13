Chihuahuas GM named Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Minor League Baseball just named the El Paso Chihuahua's Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor Executive of the Year.

Taylor has worked in Minor League Baseball for 29 years, and has been with the Chihuahuas since the team's start in 2013.

The team set a sales record in its tenth season, thanks to Taylor's leadership, the league explained. He has also maintained steady merchandise sales, selling more than most other minor league teams. Taylor works for the MountainStar Sports Group, which manages the team.

“Since he joined MountainStar Sports Group in 2013, Brad has embraced our mission of improving the quality of life and promoting economic development in our region,” said Josh Hunt, Co-Owner and Chairman of MountainStar Sports Group. “His involvement in the community and with various non-profits, and his leadership of the Chihuahuas have been critical to accomplishing these objectives."

In addition to achieving top sales, Taylor has also ensured the Chihuahuas' place as one of the most philanthropic teams in the league. He and his team have helped raise $1.5 million through fundraising.