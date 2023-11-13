GoFundMe set up for veteran killed in nine-car crash in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A GoFundMe account has been set up for 28-year-old Jorge Quintana, who friends say died in a nine-car crash on Loop 375 Wednesday evening.

On the GoFundMe page family members described Jorge as a hero.

"A true hero, loving husband, dedicated father, and selfless friend." The page adds that Quintana served in the U.S. Army and was transitioning into the role of a husband and father.

The page said funds raised will go directly to assist with funeral expenses and medical bills.

According to El Paso Police, an investigation revealed a heavy tow truck driver was travelling north on Loop 375 when traffic began to slow down due to congestion. The driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting another vehicle, but could not.

The crash caused a chain reaction of collisions, causing all but two vehicles to catch fire.

Other drivers were taken to a local hospital, and Quintana died on the scene.