Tropical Smoothie Cafe debuts new UTEP-inspired ‘Liquid Gold’ smoothie

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are teaming up to create a new smoothie for Miner fans to enjoy.

"Liquid Gold" is made with orange juice, non-fat yogurt, white chocolate, and turbinado. The drink debuted November 11, 2023.

The restaurant, which is owned by El Pasoans Kaleb and Patricia Warnock, will donate 10% of proceeds to FloWar Life Essentials, which gives full ride scholarships to UTEP students.

"The Warnocks are committed to supporting the community and partnering with UTEP has allowed them to celebrate the vibrant local culture," a Tropical Smoothie Cafe spokesperson explained. "Partnering with UTEP to make The Liquid Gold smoothie has been an incredible experience and it is just the beginning of the partnership."