AT&T sponsoring beautification of Segundo Barrio basketball court

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- AT&T is working with the Segundo Barrio community to paint a mural on a neighborhood basketball court.

The painting is part of the company's Revive tu Cancha program, made possible by "AT&T Believes."

The mural is located at 59 East 9th Avenue in the Segundo Barrio. Artist Gabriel Gaytan will pull inspiration from the community to paint a mural celebrating the U.S.-Mexico bicentennial.

Volunteers will be out helping to paint the mural Wednesday afternoon.

ABC-7 will provide complete team coverage of the painting process and the finished product. Watch our evening newscasts to learn more.

