Woman falls off border wall into Lower Valley canal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman fell from the border wall and into a canal Monday morning.

El Paso Fire Department crews helped the severely injured woman and rushed her to the hospital. U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the fall.

Scene turned over to law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/IJGsLYcTSm — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) November 20, 2023

Officials have not yet explained who the woman is, what she was doing on the border wall, and what caused her fall.

This happened near mile marker 37 of Loop 375.