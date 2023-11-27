17-year-old accused of robbing Pizza Hut delivery driver, posting incident on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 17-year-old Carlos Luna Garza November 11, 2023 after officials say he allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver. Investigators say Luna Garza posted images of the driver and the stolen food on social media soon afterward.

The alleged robbery happened November 9, 2023 at an apartment on the 500 block of Center Way in the Lower Valley, according to court documents obtained by ABC-7.

The driver had left the Pizza Hut on the 7900 block of Gateway East with about $50 in food and drink.

Investigators say when the delivery driver arrived at the apartment complex he saw a person wearing a ski mask, later identified as Luna Garza, looking into his car.

The driver told police officers that Luna Garza threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over the food and his phone. The driver complied then drove away.

Police say Luna Garza later posted videos of the delivery driver getting into his car. He then posted images of the food.

Two days later, DPS and Gang Unit officers tracked down a stolen car to the apartment on the 500 block of Center Way. Court documents state that several people jumped out of the car and started running away. Officers detained Luna Garza and charged him with evading arrest or detention.

Officers also charged Luna Garza with robbery, according to jail records.