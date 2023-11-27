City of El Paso holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marina Rios Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of El Paso held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate recent renovations done to Marina Rios Park.

These renovations were the result of a $200,000 public-private partnership with Marathon Petroleum. The ribbon cutting was held at the park, which is located at Clark Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

The park was named for former community member Marina Rios in 2022. In her life, she was known for her volunteer work with her local community and advocacy for women's rights.

"She was relentless," Sergio de la Rosa, Rios' son, said. "I just wish we had more of her nowadays. You know, she was all about giving."

The park is nestled in the neighborhood Rios lived in, and will continue to provide for the community that she cared for.