Police looking for suspect who allegedly robbed and threatened a park employee

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are seeking a suspect after he allegedly threatened a park employee and a man who attempted to help her was also threatened with a knife.

On November 13th, the suspect approached a park employee who was exiting her car at the Chalio Acosta Sports Complex in South Central El Paso.

According to police, the suspect approached the employee asking for a ride, the employee then stated that she could not. He then grabbed her keys from the employee's hands and ran off.

A man attempted to run after the suspect, the suspect threatened him a knife.

A witness told police the suspect ran through the Sherman Apartments at 4528 Blanco.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man, in his late teens to early 20's. He is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall with an average build. The suspect has a tattoo near one of his eyes and a tattoo on his right hand.

If you have any information about the person in question. You are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477(TIPS) or online at Crime Stoppers of El Paso.