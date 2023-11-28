Skip to Content
El Paso

Rise in carjacking incidents causing concern among El Paso community

Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With a recent rise in reports of carjackings and vehicle theft incidents in the past week, concern is growing among the El Paso community.

This past week, an incident involving an alleged carjacking resulted in a S.W.A.T. situation after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Honey Point Drive.

Now ABC-7 is speaking with experts to bring you advice on what to do if you're caught in a carjacking attempt.

Tony Gutierrez

