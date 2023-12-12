El Paso state senator hosts Toys for Tots drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Senator Cesar J. Blanco hosted his 9th Annual Toys for Tots drive this week.

The state senator gave away 250 toys to El Paso children

Following the event, Senator Blanco issued the following statement:

“While the holiday season is a time of love and laughter, it’s also a time where financial strains can be most deeply felt for families, particularly when trying to purchase gifts for their children.

Our office is grateful to have the opportunity to host our 9th Annual Toys for Tots Drive this holiday season to assist some of those families. The joy of giving back to the community and witnessing the joy on children's faces as they receive their Christmas presents is truly priceless.

I want to thank the Marine Corps Reserves and our community partners at Subaru, Casa Ford, Project BRAVO, Medical Center of the Americas, Casa Nissan, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Bravo Auto Group, residents of the Mills Building, Charlie Clark Nissan, and the Rio Grande Council of Governments for supporting this year’s giveaways. It’s through our collective efforts that we can spread joy to children in our community and make this Christmas magical.”

Senator Cesar J. Blanco