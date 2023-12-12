El Paso’s Star on the Mountain shining brighter, more sustainably than ever

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Star on the Mountain has been extensively renovated. The El Paso Chamber announced the successful completion of the renovations Monday.

Residents now have the opportunity to request a color change on the chamber's website through the Starlight Request feature.

"To the people of El Paso, this star is more than just a landmark; it embodies our pride and symbolizes the enduring spirit of our community," Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the El Paso Chamber, said. "This collaborative project, funded by both the El Paso Chamber and the El Paso Chamber Foundation, not only ensures the preservation but also elevates this beloved emblem of our home."

The renovations allow the star to operate more sustainably and is expected to help the star's infrastructure last longer.

The chamber will celebrate the star's official relighting on December 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in taking home a piece of El Paso history, you can donate $1,000 and the chamber will give you one of the original star bulbs.