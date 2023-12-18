Three employees accused of assaulting customer at Northeast El Paso Dunkin

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people are accused of assaulting a customer at the Dunkin on the 9100 block of Dyer in the Northeast. According to the El Paso Police Department, the three people were working inside the Dunkin at the time of the alleged assault.

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Jesus Dominguez, Luis Arturo Dominguez, and Elijah Richard Garcia with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers booked the trio into the El Paso County Detention Facility on $100,000 bonds.

Police say the alleged assault happened just after 8:30 p.m. on December 9, 2023. Police officials say the victim, an unidentified 41-year-old man, pulled up with his girlfriend to the drive-thru. When the girlfriend tried to order donuts, the victim told police the employee was rude to her. The couple asked to speak to the manager and the employee cursed them out, stating that he was the manager, according to investigators.

The girlfriend drove forward and the employees allegedly walked out of the restaurant holding handguns.

"One of the employees chambered a round in the pistol, pointed the gun at the 41-yearold customer, and verbally threatened him, saying, 'ya’ll gonna die tonight,'" a police spokesperson explained.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the alleged assault and how officers conducted their investigation. We will update this article when we learn more.