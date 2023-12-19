Migrants turning themselves to El Paso Border Patrol due to misinformation

EL PASO ,Texas (KVIA) -- With many migrants making their way to the border wall, El Paso Border Patrol is attributing the number of people arriving to misinformation occurring on the Mexican side.

While they don't know if this misinformation is a misunderstanding or purposely distributed false information, Border Patrol says the entire El Paso sector has seen an average of 1080 people crossing daily for the month of December.

Agent Fidel Baca, with the El Paso Border Patrol Sector, told ABC-7 they are trying to educate the migrant community to prevent them from walking across the Rio Grande as they would enter illegally to the United States. Agent Baca says the only way for these migrants to enter the U.S. legally is through the official ports of entry known in El Paso as international bridges.

“A lot of these migrants believe that because they're coming into U.S. Border Patrol custody, that they are doing it the right way. And that is false. The reason that they are entering U.S. Border Patrol custody is because they are in violation of immigration law. And there are consequences for violating this law, which include could include being removed from the U.S. with a five year ban on reentry,” said Agent Baca.