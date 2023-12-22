City of El Paso to reopen emergency shelter for migrant crisis during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management are once again preparing to reopen the Community Readiness Center amid the migrant crisis experienced by the city during the holiday season.

Despite using hotels to support local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in their efforts to shelter migrants, the activation of this center will allow the City to keep migrants off the streets during the holidays.

“During this holiday season, and throughout the year, it is important to show empathy, understanding, and support for each other. In the spirit of compassion and unity, let our festivities be a beacon of hope, inspiring us to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable, fostering a world where every heart finds warmth and every soul feels embraced," said Mayor Oscar Leeser.

If you'd like to help migrants and the organizations sheltering them, the city encourages to contact them or to donate directly on this page:

https://elpasotexas.gov/migrant-crisis/donate/