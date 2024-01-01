El Paso Inc. names Fox family, Gaspar Enríquez El Pasoans of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Fox family and Gaspar Enríquez are El Paso Inc.'s new El Pasoans of the Year.

The group also received the Community Spirit Award from the publication.

El Paso Inc. says it chooses its honorees by reviewing the individual or group who "has done the most to improve the quality of life in El Paso over the trailing 12 months." The publishers also consider whether the person acted as part of their job, or went out of their way to do good in the community. They also consider the input of previous honorees.

The Fox family recently donated $25 million in support of a comprehensive cancer center for the Sun City.

"Part of the reason El Paso Inc. started doing this award is to recognize when people go above and beyond to inspire others to reach higher," El Paso Inc. explained in a recent note from the publisher. "What more can you do? It’s wonderful when someone can take the seeds of a burgeoning effort and propel it forward in a big way as has happened with the cancer center."

Enríquez, meanwhile, is receiving the award for his dedication to El Paso's Chicano art movement. Texas named him State Artist of the Year in 2023.

"Now Gaspar has opened a cultural center in San Elizario that will support and celebrate up-and-coming artists for years to come," the publisher wrote.

El Paso Inc. will host an awards luncheon several months from now. Organizers will announce the date and location soon.