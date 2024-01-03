Skip to Content
El Paso native appointed interim director of Economic and International Development Department

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso appointed Karina Brasgalla to the position of interim director for the Economic and International Development Department.

Brasgalla started her career in the Planning and Inspections Department in 2017. She was named assistant director of the Economic Department in 2021.

During her time working for the city, Brasgalla has managed the federal, state, and local redistricting process, overseen the city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, and worked with El Paso Water on various property issues.

"She has embraced the City’s vision to develop a vibrant regional economy, and our mission to support a high quality of life for our community,” said Interim City Manager Cary Westin. “We are confident Karina will demonstrate thoughtful and effective decision-making and strong leadership in action, in the role as Interim Director.”

