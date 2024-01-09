Skip to Content
El Paso man accused of stalking Shakira at her Miami home

Miami Beach Police
MIAMI BEACH, Florida (KVIA) -- 56-year-old El Pasoan Daniel John Valtier was arrested Monday in Miami, accused of stalking world-renowned artist Shakira.

Miami Beach Police arrested Valtier outside of the singer's home, where he claimed he was married to Shakira and shared a family with her.

Courtesy: Miami Beach Police

Police also found a series of "alarming" social media posts made by Valtier. Shakira's team reportedly told Valtier several times to stay away, but he allegedly continued to send gifts to her home.

