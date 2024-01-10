El Pasoans’ monthly water bills to increase in March

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso residents will soon have to pay more for water.

The Public Service Board approved a $2.80 per month increase on the "typical residential" water bill. That is a 4% increase from last year. The increase will go into effect March 1, 2024.

“We understand any kind of rate increase can be a burden for customers, and I credit EPWater for making cuts to the budget to minimize the impact,” said Vice Chair Bryan Morris. “Unfortunately, this increase is necessary to maintain a sustainable water supply and high-quality services for our community.”

This fiscal year's budget will include $363 million for water and wastewater plant improvements and infrastructure replacement and $58 million for long-term water supply sustainability.

“We need to continue to reduce water use to provide water for our future,” said EPWater President and CEO John Balliew. “By providing these programs for water-efficient customers we are helping them and our community.”

Another budget discussion, this time for the stormwater budget and fees, will happen February 14, 2024.