El Paso

El Paso man pleads guilty to cyberstalking his former girlfriend

today at 6:19 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Thursday, U.S. attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas announced an El Paso man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend.

According to documents, 24-year-old Rashad Marquise Ray sent several harassing messages to his ex-out-of-town ex-girlfriend and her family via social media.

FBI agents talked to Ray and advised him to stop communication with his ex-girlfriend.

Ray allegedly sent 200 more emails to the victim in less than one month.

Ray was arrested last August. He has remained in federal custody. Ray faces up to five years in prison with a maximum fine of $250,000.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

