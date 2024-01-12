Chance to win a free Harley-Davidson motorcycle donating blood this weekend

Skip to Content
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Donate blood this weekend to be entered to win the chance to win a free Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Barnett Harley-Davidson’s 36th Bi-Annual Drive is happening Friday, January 12th through Monday, January 15th.

Those interested can visit the Barnett Harley-Davidson in El Paso, 8272 Gateway Blvd E., and the former Barnett Harley-Davidson in Las Cruces, 2600 Lakeside Dr., to donate.

The blood drive will start at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Each donor will receive a blood drive t-shirt.

"Donors of every blood type are critical to ending the blood shortage and maintaining an adequate supply. The need is most acute for type O blood and platelets. Type O-positive is the most transfused blood type while O-negative can help patients of any blood type. Donated platelets, which often help cancer patients, must be used within a week."

Organizers said appointments are encouraged at vitalant.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

