EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies received an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Eddy Medina on Thursday, January 18 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Officials say deputies arrested Medina at the 300 block of Valle Hermoso Drive without incident.

Medina was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a bond of $200,000.