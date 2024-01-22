Local barber gave free haircuts to kids at Herrera Elementary School 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Michelle turret, owner of Vintage Trims contacted Herrera Elementary School to ask for permission to provide free haircuts. Today she took her hair cutting tools and set up in one of the classrooms. The students who wanted to participate submitted a permission slip, sat down in the barber chair and received their free haircut.

The kids were seemingly really excited to be getting a hair cut during school hours. The counselor at Herrera Elementary, Christine Maldonado said "We're always looking for ways to help out our parents and our students kind of relieve some of the financial burden. Raising a child can be expensive, so any little thing that we can do to provide something that's free for them, we take advantage of that."