Chihuahuita Recreation Center celebrates reopening

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chihuahuita Recreation Center, which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, celebrated its reopening Monday.

The recreation center, located at 417 Charles Road, had remained closed for 4 years due to staffing.

During the festivities, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department offered food, music and games for children.

The Chihuahuita Recreation Center is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.