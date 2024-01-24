Community meeting set to address potential traffic issues on Frontera Rd.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City Representative Brian Kennedy is hosting a community meeting tonight, where they will provide an update on the potential impact of additional traffic generated by new developments near the Texas-New Mexico border. The focus of the discussion will be the traffic situation on Frontera Road.

The Capital Improvement Department conducted a traffic study this past fall analyzing the current and future impact of increased traffic. The future developments include hundreds of homes on the New Mexico side. Representative Kennedy says the primary concern extends beyond traffic to public safety, particularly in a neighborhood where residents, including children and families, regularly walk along Frontera Road.

City Representative Kennedy, along with other city officials have engaged in conversations with officials from the City of Sunland Park to address the challenges.

Representative Kennedy emphasizes the importance of involving the community in finding the best solution. The proposed plan will be presented to the public Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the West Side Regional Command Center. “The citizens there have been so worried about this and so concerned for so long. And I feel like we owe them to have the first look. You know, their this affects their lives. This affects their neighborhood. This affects the value of their property. They have a lot in the game,” says Kennedy.

During the meeting, officials will allow public comment, incorporating the input into the final solution that will be presented to City Council.