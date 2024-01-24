Skip to Content
Dorris Van Doren Library reopens after extensive renovations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Public Library Dorris Van Doren Branch opened for the first time in months Wednesday. The branch underwent extensive renovations during the closure.

The $960,000 in funding for the renovation came from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond. The branch received a fresh coat of paint and new flooring, new exterior cladding, improved infrastructure, and expanded interior areas.

"The library, a cornerstone of the Westside community, has undergone a transformative facelift aimed at enhancing the overall experience for patrons," a City of El Paso spokesperson said.

The library is located at 551 East Redd Road.

