Towanda R. Thorne-James named Special Agent in Charge of DEA El Paso Division

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Towanda R. Thorne-James has taken over the Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso Division as the new Special Agent in Charge (SAC).

The DEA Administration named Thorne-James to the position in September of 2023 and Thorne-James reported to El Paso in December.

Thorne-James joined the Philadelphia Police Department as an officer in 1993. In 1998, she made the jump to the DEA, eventually serving in New Orleans, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Central America, and the DEA Headquarters Office of Inspections in Virginia. Now, as SAC of the El Paso Division, Thorne-James oversees 50 counties in two states.

"SAC Thorne-James is highly decorated and throughout her career has been the recipient of numerous national and DEA awards, to include the esteemed DEA Administrators Award of Valor, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association National Bravery Award, Women in Federal Law Enforcement Julie Y. Cross Award of Valor, and the International Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association Medal of Valor, to name a few," DEA officials explained in a news release sent out Thursday.