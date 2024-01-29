One man dead after Pointe East shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One man is dead after a shooting at the 1900 block of Pointe East.

El Paso Police received a call at 5:17 a.m. on Sunday, discovering 25-year-old Efrain Martinez unresponsive at the scene. Martinez was sent to the hospital but succumbed to his gunshot injury.

Crimes Against Persons are currently gathering evidence and information surrounding the shooting. El Paso Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.