El Paso

Police: Teen was drinking, speeding when he crashed car, killing passenger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say speed and alcohol are to blame for a deadly collision early Saturday morning.

Special Traffic Investigators explain 18-year-old Nathan Rudy Rodriguez was driving in the Lower Valley along the 900 block of Carlotta Drive when he entered a T-intersection at the 9400 block of Marne Drive. Investigators say Rodriguez did not turn in time and slammed into a rock wall. Rodriguez's passenger, 19-year-old Jesus Manuel Ceniceros, died.

Police officers charged Rodriguez with intoxicated manslaughter and booked him into jail on a $150,000 bond.

This is the 5th traffic fatality this year compared to 8 this time last year.

