Skip to Content
El Paso

Grand Opening: New El Paso bar pulsing with reggaeton, celebrating city’s history

Vicio
By
New
Published 4:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New El Paso bar Vicio is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, February 2, 2024.

"Immerse yourself in a cultural mosaic of iconic Latin artists and historical figures as you groove to the infectious beats that define El Paso's dynamic nightlife," the new bar's website states.

The bar is located in Downtown El Paso at 115 Durango Street.

After grand opening night, the bar's website states it will operate Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content