Grand Opening: New El Paso bar pulsing with reggaeton, celebrating city’s history

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New El Paso bar Vicio is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, February 2, 2024.

"Immerse yourself in a cultural mosaic of iconic Latin artists and historical figures as you groove to the infectious beats that define El Paso's dynamic nightlife," the new bar's website states.

The bar is located in Downtown El Paso at 115 Durango Street.

After grand opening night, the bar's website states it will operate Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.