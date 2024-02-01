El Paso City Council hosts public strategic planning session

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is inviting the community to their public strategic planning session, today. This opportunity allows community members to voice their concerns and engage directly with city officials.

The meeting kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at the Center for Civic Empowerment located at 304 Texas Ave in Downtown, and will go through 5:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to drop in at any time and stay as needed to discuss priorities with City Council members.

City officials, including representatives from all districts, will address community concerns and discuss key priorities and focus areas for both short-term and longer-term planning. "The city manager, the city attorney, and all the department heads will be in one room at the same time. So we will all be able to speak, interact, listen and get ideas, get some questions answered, bring forth different opportunities to say, hey, I'd like to try this,” says City Representative Joe Molinar.

The public is strongly encouraged to sign up to speak before the meeting begins, by filling out this form.

A follow-up session is scheduled for February 15.