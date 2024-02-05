‘Most Wanted’ sex offender captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man who appeared on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list was captured in El Paso this week.

Kenneth Wayne Dove Jr. was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact in 2016. Investigators say the charges stem from two incidents involving a 5-year-old boy. A court sentenced Dove to five years in TDCJ for each charge, served concurrently.

Since November 2022, El Paso Police had issues several warrant for Dove's arrest due to his failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and allegations of evading arrest. Texas Crime Stoppers had been offering a $5,000 reward for his capture, but since he was not arrested thanks to a tip, no money will be paid out.

Officers captured Dove on February 2, 2024 in El Paso.