El Paso

UTEP unveils 15 new scholarships

Published 9:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP unveiled 15 new scholarships today in partnership with the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

UTEP President Heather Wilson presented the new scholarships to students from Chihuahua.

The awards are part of a new program that will provide financial support to select students who are currently enrolled in postgraduate studies at UTEP in disciplines such as semiconductors, the aerospace industry and electrified transportation.

"This is good news for me because I can focus on working towards my research," Jonathan Calvillo, one of the recipients, said.

Carter Diggs

