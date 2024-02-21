Skip to Content
El Paso

Bonds lowered for two people charged in shooting death

Jacob Alexander Willis
EPPD
Jacob Alexander Willis
By
Updated
today at 9:49 PM
Published 9:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned two of the 11 people charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a local rapper five years ago have had their bonds lowered, one of them now out of jail.

The bond hearing for Jacob Willis was held Wednesday morning.

His attorney, Joe Spencer, told ABC-7 the judge agreed to lower Willis' bond from $750,000 to a split bond of $650,000.

Tonight, Willis remains in the El Paso County Jail.

Spencer told ABC-7 he was disappointed the bond wasn't lowered further, because he told the judge about surveillance video taken at the time of the murder showing Willis at UTEP.

Spencer said Willis was visiting a friend, Savannah Smith, who is also charged in Kinard's murder.

Court records show Smith had a bond hearing in January and bonded out of jail February 9.

Carter Diggs

