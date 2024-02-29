El Paso police officer shoots, injures trespassing suspect armed with ‘large rock’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Police officer fired at a trespassing suspect after the suspect allegedly through a "large rock" at the officer, according to EPPD officials.

The incident happened February 20, 2024 around 3:45 a.m. on the 7200 block of Royal Arms in West El Paso.

Police officials say that officers received a call about possible criminal trespassing in a vacant apartment. Inside, police officials say that officers found 24-year-old Efrain Rivera III and 22-year-old Dominick Giangrossi.

When the pair walked out of the apartment one of the officers deployed a "less-than-lethal" weapon. The officers told Rivera and Giangrossi to surrender, but police say Rivera threw a rock at one of the officers. That officer fired at Rivera, injuring him. Rivera then tried to run away, according to police. The pair were eventually captured and while Giangrossi was taken into custody, police took River to an area hospital for gunshot wound treatment.

Officers booked Giangrossi into the El Paso County Detention Facility immediately and booked Rivera once he was released from the hospital.

Officials charged Rivera with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. They charged Giangrossi with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

"This case continues to be investigated concurrently by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, El Paso Police Internal Affairs, and the Texas Rangers from the Department of Public Safety," police officials said in a statement Thursday morning.