Young Women’s Leadership Academy and UTEP students attend Sun City Viewing Event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University of Texas at El Paso and Ysleta ISD Young Women's Leadership Academy students gathered at UTEP's Centennial Plaza to take part in the Sun City Viewing Event.

Those in attendance received solar eclipse glasses provided by NASA and participated in different science-related activities before viewing the solar eclipse.

Raquel Haggerty, K-12 program manager at the UTEP Aerospace Center, told ABC-7 that events like these are important for the youth as they incorporate STEM activities that can attract students to these fields.

“It’s really important to be able to invite the young women because traditionally they're underrepresented in STEM areas. So we want to make sure that the UTEP aerospace center is doing our part to make sure that girls are involved in these types of outreach activities," said Haggerty.