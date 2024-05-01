Officials talks about aerial tramway project in El Paso’s Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, ABC-7 is interviewing CRRMA Executive Director Raymond Telles about the effort to develop an aerial tramway at Franklin Mountains State Park.

The El Paso Times recently reported that a new $36 million tramway is in the works that would replace the old Wyler Aerial Tramway.

The El Paso Times reported that the new tramway is expected to be built near the location of the old tramway. The Wyler Aerial Tramway has not been operating since 2018 after the tramway was deemed not safe for public use.

Stay tuned for more information in our evening newscasts.