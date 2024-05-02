El Paso Electric, Western Technical College offering lineworker certification program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is teaming up with Western Technical College to offer a lineworker certification program. Officials say 14 students will start learning in the program May 6, 2024. Those students have also received scholarships from El Paso Electric.

"The certification program represents a significant investment in developing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the energy sector" a program leader told ABC-7.

I am meeting with El Paso Electric Senior director of Human Resources Robert Almanzna and John Nunez from Western Tech to find out more about the program.

