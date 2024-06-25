El Paso man accused of causing crash that killed three teen girls in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said today an El Paso man is accused of homicide for causing a crash that killed.

He is 45-year-old Henry Raygoza. Our news partners at Channel 44 obtained security video that shows the crash.

Investigators say he was driving a black Jeep.

It rear-ended a Honda, which then lost control and drove over the median and then the wrong way on the opposite road.

A semitruck then crashed with the Honda.

Another vehicle read ended the semi as well.

Channel 44 is reporting Raygoza was speeding because he was driving away from another crash he allegedly caused nearby.

Three girls who were in the Honda died. They were 12, 14, and 16 years old.

El Diario de Juarez is reporting another 15-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother are still in the hospital in critical condition.

They were in the same car as the victims.

El Diario says Raygoza was driving intoxicated and tested positive for cocaine.

The crash happened yesterday along the road next to the border in Juarez.

It's close to the Santa Fe Bridge.

Raygoza was also taken to the hospital, but he is ok.