El Paso animal services sees increase in rescues after the fourth of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Since July 1st, El Paso animal services has taken in over 300 animals. Officials say the day after the fourth of July is one of their busiest days.

Alberto Ortiz, field operations supervisor for El Paso Animal Services says the fireworks and noise from the holiday festivities tend to scare animals causing them to escape.

Tune in to ABC-7 at 10p as I provide an in depth look at the process from intake to adoption.