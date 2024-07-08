Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso contractor sentenced for defrauding federal correctional institutions

By
New
Published 2:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 72-year-old El Pasoan Jack McCager Kidd will spend the next 24 months in federal prison for defrauding two correction institutions. Kidd will also pay a $5,000 fine.

Federal prosecutors say Kidd, who owned a company that contracted with the Bureau of Prisons, agreed to build two gas pipelines to prisons in Pennsylvania and Alabama, then falsely invoiced the institutions for more natural gas than was actually delivered. Court documents also state that Kidd refused to give the prisons information about the amount of natural gas delivered and how he determined his billing rates.

Federal agents arrested Kidd October 28, 2021 and he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on August 30, 2023. He had initially been charged with 72 counts. Kidd received a plea agreement, which required him to pay $11,397,374 in restitution.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content